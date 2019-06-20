﻿Beef Loving Texans: Smoked beef brisket and corn chowder

Corn chowder is a great way to use up leftover smoked brisket! Read more… 

/ Recipes

Share the Post

Related Posts

Chandler Livestock Sale
Connect with fellow Ranchers at Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo 
How ranchers can help in flood zones
TVDML's BVD pooled PCR ear notch test helps root out source of infection
TSCRA News Release: Seven out of Possibly 22 Suspects Arrested in ATV Theft Ring
U.S. meat company launches fund for ex-workers
USDA NASS Crop Production
﻿TSCRA Crime Watch: Stolen skidsteer in SE TX
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: