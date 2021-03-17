Winter storm damage? Here’s what FEMA may cover

Texans with uninsured losses from Winter Storm Uri should apply for FEMA Individual Assistance as soon as possible. Residents whose homes are insured should file their claims prior to applying to FEMA. While not all are eligible for FEMA assistance, there are other options and help available.

Click on the links to download these FEMA fact sheets or see below.

Winter Storm Damage
Other Sources if FEMA Cannot Help
Help Available for Texans with Access and Functional Needs

