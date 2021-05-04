Why wild pigs rub on trees, poles and posts

Muddy tree bases, wallowing location and overturned soil are all signs of nearby, active wild pigs. Often, wild pigs will wallow in water to help remove parasites and regulate body temperatures. After wallowing, wild pigs will scrape off excess mud on nearby trees, posts and poles. Landowners can use signs of active rubs to direct abatement efforts on their property. Learn more about why wild pigs rub in a short video by Jared Schlottman for the Texas A&M Natural Resource Institute. Read more…