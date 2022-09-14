Weslaco woman charged with felony for theft of livestock

Defendant admitted to stealing and selling cattle in Hidalgo County

DONNA, Texas – In late August, after stealing three head of registered Beefmaster cattle, Ashley Ruiz was questioned, arrested and charged with a third-degree felony for theft of livestock.

Upon receiving a call from the ranch owner, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar began an intense investigation. He immediately began by canvassing the area and reviewing the video footage provided by the victim.

The footage revealed Ruiz and several others forcefully entering the property and loading a trailer with the cattle. Ruiz was then detained and questioned, where she confessed to stealing and selling the cattle. She cooperated with the investigation and led investigators to the location of the stolen cattle.

The cattle were recovered and returned to the owner before Ruiz was arrested and charged.

