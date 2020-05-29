Weekly Texas Cattle Auction Summary, May 29, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold firm to $5 higher, instances of up to $8 to $10 higher by the end of the week. Higher prices in the auctions were supported by the CME Feeder Cattle contract, which was limit up on Tuesday and continued positive gains throughout the week. Quality was very attractive, with the majority of the supply consisting of large groups and load lots of cattle straight off the wheat and grass. Supply included: 95% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 33% Heifers, 2% Bulls, 3% Dairy Heifers); 4% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (78% Stock Cows, 10% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 85%.

