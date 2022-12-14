Volunteer fire departments receive $182,000 in funding from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Disaster Relief Fund

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Disaster Relief Fund (TSCRA DRF) today announced donations to 37 volunteer fire departments in wildfire disaster declared counties in Texas. The donations, totaling $182,000, support resources, equipment, and training for volunteer fire departments to ensure the departments can quickly and more efficiently suppress rangeland wildfires.

“Volunteer fire departments are the first line of defense when catastrophic wildfires occur and have a critical role in protecting rangeland, communities and cattle raisers alike,” said TSCRA President, Arthur Uhl. “We are proud to provide funds that can have a long-term impact on rural communities and the agriculture industry as a whole.”

The donations to selected volunteer fire departments by the TSCRA DRF were made possible through contributions from individuals and businesses across the U.S. and follow donations to affected ranchers earlier this spring. This support comes after more than 650,000 acres of rangeland burned throughout the state of Texas earlier this year, impacting thousands of cattle producers.

“When natural disasters hit Texas, the agriculture and rural community come to each other’s aid,” Uhl said. “We continue to be amazed by the generosity of our members, partners and friends and are proud to offer support to those who need it most.”

A complete list of volunteer fire department recipients is available at tscra.org/2022drfrecipients.

The TSCRA DRF is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides emergency, short-term financial assistance to meet a variety of needs related to natural disasters. The fund offers supplemental relief for losses sustained due to natural disasters, and is open to all ranchers, landowners or others regardless of membership status at Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. All contributions are tax-deductible. If you wish to donate to TSCRA DRF, please visit tscra.org/disaster-relief-fund/.