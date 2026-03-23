Van Zandt man arrested on two counts of livestock theft

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 23, 2026) — Nelson Bryant Busby was arrested and charged with two counts of livestock theft, a third-degree felony, following an investigation by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Darrel Bobbitt and Larry Hand.



The investigation began in July 2024 when Bobbitt received a report of missing cattle claiming the parties of the investigation were in multiple counties, prompting Hand to join the investigation.



After reviewing sales records, interviewing witnesses and persons of interest and obtaining proper documentation, Bobbitt and Hand determined the case spanned four Texas counties: Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains.



Bobbitt and Hand obtained permission to search a property in Anderson County of which the cattle were believed to have been. The stolen cattle were found at this property, were identified by their rightful owner and returned.



The Henderson County District Attorney’s office presented the case to a grand jury who returned an indictment of the suspect. In cooperation with a Van Zandt constable, Busby was taken to jail in Van Zandt County and later released on bond pending trial.



Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Rangers wish to thank the Henderson County Sheriff’s and Constable’s Office, along with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office for their help and support during this investigation.

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