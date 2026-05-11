Crime watch: Cattle missing in Throckmorton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports 44 black or black baldie steers missing from a pasture on County Road 190, east of Munday. The steers weigh approximately 800 to 900 pounds and are branded with an “NL bar” on the left side or left hip. The cattle were last seen March 1. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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