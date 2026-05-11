Crime watch: Angus-cross cow-calf pairs stolen in Jim Wells County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Duane Cottrell, District 27 in South Texas, reports seven to eight Angus-cross cow-calf pairs stolen from a property off County Road 425 near Premont. The cows are described as black or red, have a “JR” branded on their left hip and a yellow numbered ear tags in their left ear. The calves are black or red, a couple months old and have no brands or ear marks. The cattle were taken some time between April 27 and the morning of April 29 after unknown suspect(s) cut a chain securing the property gate. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Cottrell at 956-562-4637 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



