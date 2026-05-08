Crime watch: Cattle missing from Trinity County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports several cattle missing from a property off Hogg Road near Nogalus Prairie. The missing cattle include three gray Brahman heifers weighing 700 to 800 pounds; a brown cow-calf pair with a “77” brand on the left shoulder, a pink ear tag and a red white-face calf; two tiger stripe heifers weighing approximately 600 pounds; and one black Brangus cow with a black white-face calf. The cattle were last seen March 30 and were part of a larger herd that had strayed from the property before being recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.