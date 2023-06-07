Uvalde County man arrested for felony theft of more than 650 goats

Special rangers arrest Angel Bazaldua for failing to pay for two loads of goats.

Angel Bazaldua of Uvalde County, was arrested on felony theft charges for failing to pay for two loads of goats from the Southwest Livestock Exchange. The arrest is the result of an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr.

In May 2022, Bazaldua purchased 272 goats from the Southwest Livestock Exchange. The following week, he purchased an additional 388 goats from the same auction barn. To take possession of the second load of goats, the auction requested Bazaldua first pay for the initial livestock purchase. Bazaldua wrote a check for $35,000. Within days, the bank alerted the auction owners Bazaldua ordered a stop payment for the check.

An investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association led to Bazaldua’s arrest for third degree felony theft totaling $79,420.

