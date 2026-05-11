Crime watch: Cows missing in Young County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports two muley cows missing from a property on FM 2652 near Graham. The missing cattle include one black muley cow branded with “LOR” merged as one letter low on the left hip, and one red muley cow branded with the same “LOR” mark low on the left hip along with a running “W” brand on the left hip. The cows were last seen April 15. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



