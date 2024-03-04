USDA informational meetings for ranchers and livestock producers affected by wildfires

Published by USDA
For Whom: Ranchers, livestock producers, and landowners that have experienced loss of forage, agricultural improvements infrastructure, and livestock due to the recent wildfires.
Purpose: NRCS and FSA employees will present options for recovery including, information on the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), and the Emergency Assistance Livestock Program (ELAP), as well as other disaster recovery options available to farmers and ranchers. Additionally, how to properly document wildfire losses will be covered.
Times and Locations:
Canadian
Tuesday, March 5th at 1:30 pm
Hemphill County Exhibition Center – Sage Room
10865 Exhibition Lane Rd
Canadian, Tx 79014
Borger
Wednesday, March 6th at 1:30 pm
Amarillo National Bank of Borger – Rig Room on 3rd floor
301 W 6th St
Borger, TX 79007
For more information, contact your local USDA Service Center:
Carson: (806) 537-3504
Gray: (806) 665-1751
Hansford: (806) 659-2330
Hutchinson: (806) 878-2241
Hemphill: (806) 323-6752
Roberts: (806) 868-3531
Wheeler: (806) 826-3565