USDA informational meetings for ranchers and livestock producers affected by wildfires

Published by USDA

For Whom: Ranchers, livestock producers, and landowners that have experienced loss of forage, agricultural improvements infrastructure, and livestock due to the recent wildfires.

Purpose: NRCS and FSA employees will present options for recovery including, information on the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), and the Emergency Assistance Livestock Program (ELAP), as well as other disaster recovery options available to farmers and ranchers. Additionally, how to properly document wildfire losses will be covered.

Times and Locations:



Canadian

Tuesday, March 5th at 1:30 pm

Hemphill County Exhibition Center – Sage Room

10865 Exhibition Lane Rd

Canadian, Tx 79014

Borger

Wednesday, March 6th at 1:30 pm

Amarillo National Bank of Borger – Rig Room on 3rd floor

301 W 6th St

Borger, TX 79007

For more information, contact your local USDA Service Center:

Carson: (806) 537-3504

Gray: (806) 665-1751

Hansford: (806) 659-2330

Hutchinson: (806) 878-2241

Hemphill: (806) 323-6752

Roberts: (806) 868-3531

Wheeler: (806) 826-3565