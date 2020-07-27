US cattle on feed down slightly, up in Texas

According to the Cattle on Feed report released on July 24, 2020, cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.4 million head on July 1, 2020. The inventory was slightly below July 1, 2019. This is the second highest July 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. The inventory included 7.03 million steers and steer calves, up slightly from the previous year. This group accounted for 61% of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.41 million head, down 1% from 2019. Placements in feedlots during June totaled 1.80 million head, 2% above 2019. Click here to read the full report from the USDA National Statistics Service.

Texas and Oklahoma

Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter market in Texas feedlots with capacity of 1,000 head or more totaled 2.92 million head on July 1, 2020, up 3% from a year ago. Producers placed 440 thousand head in commercial feedlots during June, up 10% from a year ago. Texas commercial feeders marketed 440,000 head during June, up 5% from 2019.

Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter market in Oklahoma feedlots with capacity of 1,000 head or more totaled 315,000 head on July 1, 2020, down 2% from a year ago. Producers placed 55,000 head in commercial feedlots during June, down 11% from a year ago. Oklahoma commercial feeders marketed 54,000 head during June, down 4% from 2019.

Click here to read the full Cattle on Feed report for Texas and Oklahoma or see below.