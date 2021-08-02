Update: Warrant issued in case of burglary, shot horses

Reward offered for tips leading law enforcement to Trenton Ray Wilson

10 days after someone burglarized a home in rural Wilbarger County and shot at multiple animals — including two horses who died — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster said the person of interest has been identified and a warrant was issued for Trenton Ray Wilson.

However, Foster still needs the public’s help in locating Wilson, and a tip could be worth $1,000.

“We are so grateful to the many people who reached out over the last several days after this story made national news,” Foster said. “And we hope now that we know more, we’ll be able to catch him soon.”

Trenton Ray Wilson

According to family members, Wilson is homeless and usually stays in Amarillo, sometimes under bridges on I-40. It is believed he is hitchhiking back there now or may already be there. He is described as a white male, 5’9”, 130 pounds with a scruffy beard. He has a round tattoo on his left chest, a star on the left side of his stomach and a circular-type swirl tattoo on his left side.

A close-up photo of Wilson’s tattoos.

Foster warned Wilson should not be approached, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential. Foster encourages anyone who may have information to call him at 940-475-0295, call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775 or call the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office at 940-552-6205.