Update: Arrest made in case of burglary, shot horses

Trenton Ray Wilson behind bars for July 22 crime

A wanted man is behind bars following an 11-days-long investigation that garnered national media attention, according to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster.

Trenton Ray Wilson was arrested August 3 in Oklahoma on charges of criminal mischief and burglary. His bail is set at $40,000, and he will be extradited back to Texas, where the crimes were committed.

Wilson is accused of breaking into a home in rural Wilbarger County on July 22 and shooting at multiple animals — including two horses that died.