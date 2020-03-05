Upcycling turns unusable material into a higher value product

What is “upcycling?” Upcycling means transforming otherwise unusable material – such as ranchland that is too wet, rocky, steep or arid to support growing crops – into a higher value product. Cattle ranching is the perfect example of “upcycling.” Cattle graze on grasslands turning natural resources like pastureland and solar energy into beef and other everyday products. They are upcyclers that take otherwise useless materials, add nutritional and environmental value, and transform them into a high-quality protein. Read more at beefitswhatsfordinner.com/raising-beef/upcycling.