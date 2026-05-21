Crime watch: Black bull missing in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a black bull missing from a property on County Road 159 near Rock Island. The bull has a yellow ear tag with No. 25 in his left ear. He was last seen April 15. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



