Crime watch: Crossbred heifer missing in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a red crossbred heifer calf missing from a property on FM 2761 near Cat Spring. The calf weighs approximately 350 pounds and has a heart-shaped patch of white hair on its forehead. It also has an ear notch in the right ear and a yellow ear tag in the left ear. The calf was last seen May 1. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





