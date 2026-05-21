Crime watch: Cows missing in Erath County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports two black Angus cows missing from a property on FM 205 near Rocky Point Church in Stephenville. One cow is solid black, and the other is a black baldie. Both are fire branded with a connected “HA” on the left hip. One cow has ear tag No. 161, and the second has ear tag No. 6. The cattle were last seen March 1. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





