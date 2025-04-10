U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to headline this weekend’s Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo 

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 10, 2025) – The Southwest’s largest cattle and ranching event is heading to Cowtown this weekend, April 11-13, as the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo draws nearly 4,000 attendees to downtown Fort Worth.

Hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the annual event brings together land and livestock stewards, industry experts and people who share a passion for the western culture and ranching industry.

The event will feature U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who will speak during the association’s Annual Membership Meeting Saturday, April 12. A native of Glen Rose and a longtime friend of TSCRA, Secretary Rollins brings a distinguished record of championing rural priorities and advocating for cattle raisers.

Other main-stage sessions slated for the event include a weather outlook by meteorologist Brian Bledsoe, a market outlook by Randy Blach with CattleFax and a panel featuring industry leaders from Costco, McDonalds and Nestle Purina to discuss sustainability initiatives.

“Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo offers a unique platform to engage with peers, suppliers and industry leaders all under one roof,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “The value of this event is what can be learned and taken back to your operation. We hope cattle raisers from all backgrounds will join us to do just that.”

Educational sessions will continue throughout the weekend, including programming through the School for Successful Ranching boasting more than 30 hours of practical, real-world information for landowners.

Attendees can explore the largest livestock trade show in the Southwest featuring more than 250 exhibitors and a live demonstration arena in the 225,000-square foot facility. Live entertainment on Saturday night at the Farm Credit Dinner & Dance will open with Jake Hooker and The Outsiders followed by the Big City Outlaws.

Anyone can join in on the fun at the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. One-day registration packages and expo-only passes are available for as little as $10 per day and registration can be completed on-site. Learn more at CattleRaisersConvention.com.

