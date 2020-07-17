U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue meets with ranchers in Texas

Texas farmers and ranchers are feeling the financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic. Their struggle to continue providing the nation’s food and fiber brought U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to Texas this week. Perdue visited Ging Cattle Company, located in Coupland, Texas, roughly 30 miles northeast of Austin, to hear firsthand from farmers, ranchers, and agriculture producers about the effects of the pandemic, and what the federal government ought to do. The roundtable included representatives Texas Farm Bureau, Plains Cotton Growers, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and Southwest Council of Agribusiness. U.S. Senator for Texas John Cornyn and Congressman John Carter also participated.

