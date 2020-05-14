Tyson foods to cut retail prices

Tyson Foods said on Wednesday it will discount prices on certain protein products the remainder of this week. CNN reported the price reductions will vary, but Tyson said some beef items sold to grocery stores, restaurants and other customers could be discounted by 20% to 30% through Saturday. “We’re doing this because we want to help keep beef on family tables across our nation, especially as our beef plants return from reduced levels of production,” said Gary Mickelson, the company’s senior director of public relations. “We believe the move will also benefit other segments of the supply chain, including the cattle producers, since the objective is to help maintain beef consumption as our plants return to more normal levels of production and work through the backlog of available cattle.” –Read more at Drovers…