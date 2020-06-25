TSCRFoundation awards large animal veterinary scholarships

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation is proud to announce the selection of its 2020 Large Animal Veterinary Scholarship recipients.

The TSCRF awarded two $5,000 scholarships to students nearing completion of a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This year’s scholarship recipients are Mackenzie Scoggin, College Station, and Hannah Wilson, Houston.

Joe Freeman, of Austin, Texas, worked with the foundation and was vital in establishing this scholarship. Since 2007, more than $277,000 has been awarded through this scholarship to fourth-year students of Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine who are preparing for careers in large animal medicine. The foundation’s scholarship committee works with the chair of the Large Animal Practice at Texas A&M to award the scholarships.

Since 2004, the foundation is honored to have awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to deserving students pursuing degrees in agriculture or agriculture-related programs. In 2020, the foundation awarded 25 scholarships totaling just over $63,500.

The TSCRF believes that providing students with the financial means to attend college and earn a degree in agricultural fields is central to its mission and valued deeply by the ranching community. The foundation remains committed to assisting as many worthy students as possible and to encouraging the brightest and best students to dedicate their professional career to this industry that is so vital to American life.

A complete list and photos of all the foundation’s scholarship recipients is available on the Cattle Raisers Museum and TSCRF’s website at cattleraisersmuseum.org/current-scholarship-recipients-2020/.