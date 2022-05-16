TSCRA welcomes summer interns

Three interns joined the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association team May 16.

Reagan Ellison, Abby Geye and Jillian Pfeuffer are based in the Fort Worth office and work across all departments.

Reagan Ellison hails from Burleson. Her family has been farming and ranching in Johnson County for four generations, and she is proud to say she maintains her own small herd of cattle started by a single calf scramble heifer. She is a 2021 graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station, where she majored in agricultural economics with a minor in agricultural communications and a certificate in international trade. She is currently pursuing a masters in agricultural communications at Texas Tech University, where she is a graduate assistant and manages the social media marketing efforts for Raider Red Meats.

Reagan Ellison

During her undergraduate program, Reagan was named “Outstanding Senior in the Department of Agricultural Economics,” was a Texas A&M University Distinguished Student, and was involved in Sigma Alpha, Alpha Zeta, Saddle and Sirloin, Agricultural Economics Society, and Ducks Unlimited. She also completed internships at Ag Workers Insurance, San Antonio Livestock Exposition, and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo during that time.

Abby Geye is from Rising Star in Eastland County. She and her family are heavily involved in the cattle industry. She and her brother grew up showing registered Angus, Polled Hereford and Horned Hereford cattle on the state and national levels, and they continue to raise registered show heifers and commercial herd bulls today. Abby is a member of the Texas Junior Polled Hereford Association, Texas Junior Hereford Association, Texas Junior Angus Association, National Junior Hereford Association, and the National Junior Angus Association. She is also a member of the Texas Aggie CattleWomen. In addition, her grandfather, father, and brother are third, fourth and fifth-generation farmers. They have amassed acreage in Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties where they primarily produce cotton, wheat, corn, peanuts and hay.

Abby Geye

Currently a senior at Texas A&M University in College Station, her undergraduate studies include an agribusiness major and an agricultural economics minor. Upon completion of her undergraduate degree in December 2022, she plans to continue at the university to obtain a masters degree in agriculture leadership, education and communications.

Jillian Pfeuffer is from the West Texas town of Christoval in Tom Green County. There, her family runs a commercial Angus cow-calf operation alongside a sheep and goat flock. Growing up heavily involved in the beef industry and 4-H activities, Jillian followed both of her older siblings to Texas Tech University. She is currently a junior majoring in animal science and minoring in agribusiness management set to graduate in December 2023.

Jillian Pfeuffer

On campus, Jillian serves as a tutor for learning disabled students at the Texas TECHniques Center. She also helped to establish the Texas Tech CattleWomen’s Association where she serves as chapter president. Additionally, she is the treasurer for the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Student Ag Council.