TSCRA welcomes Anderson, Mosley to new positions

Anderson named executive assistant law, brand and inspection services

Kaycee Anderson

Kaycee Anderson, former director of political affairs for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, recently transferred to the organization’s Fort Worth office to take the position of executive assistant – law, brand and inspection services.

Anderson, a 2018 graduate of West Texas A&M University, interned in TSCRA’s Austin office during the summer of 2018 and joined the staff as director of government relations later that year.

In her new role, Anderson will coordinate pertinent investigative information and provide statistical reports. She will work closely with the department’s executive director, Scott Williamson, and the assistant director, Michelle Carlile, to protect landowners.

Williamson said Kaycee’s background and interests make her a perfect addition to the department.

“Kaycee was raised in ranching, with both sides of her family dependent on the livestock industry,” he said. “And her experience in our Austin office with political affairs and finance and fundraising for the TSCRA PAC will be a true asset as we build the new Special Ranger Foundation.”

Anderson lives in Fort Worth.

Mosley named director of government relations

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces Laney Mosley has joined the staff as director of government relations effective Monday, July 13.

Laney Mosley

She graduated in May from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and applied economics. No stranger to agricultural policy work, Mosley previously served as a policy intern for National Sorghum Producers and a congressional intern in Washington D.C.

In this role, Mosley will be responsible for coordinating and administering all of the association’s PAC activities, including but not limited to outreach events, contributions, fundraising, endorsements, financials, and reports filed with the Federal Election Commission and Texas Ethics Commission.

Kaleb McLaurin, executive director of government and public affairs, said he is confident Mosley will make a great addition to the association’s Austin-based team.

“Laney comes to TSCRA with significant policy, advocacy and foundation development experience making her uniquely qualified to serve as our new director of government relations,” he said. “Her experiences, work ethic and passion for agriculture will be a tremendous asset to TSCRA as she advocates for our industry and ensures the unified voice of our members is heard loud and clear across Austin and Washington, D.C.”

Mosley is a native of George West, but now calls Dripping Springs home.