TSCRA Talk Episode 7: Ranch management, portfolio-style

Portfolio management isn’t just for investments — it works for ranching, too. Jeff Geider, director of Texas Christian University’s Institute of Ranch Management, describes it as “the art and science of selecting and overseeing a group of assets and resources to meet long-term objectives.” On the ranch, that means human resources, financial resources and natural resources.

In this episode, Geider also discusses natural resource management and grazing systems more in-depth and the TCU Living Laboratory. The lessons hypotheses confirmed through this program can be applied to any ranching operation, large or small, near or far.

Finally, Stacy Fox, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s executive director of events and education, previews the now-virtual Cattle Raisers Convention, to be held Sept. 15 and 16.