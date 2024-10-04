TSCRA Talk Episode 57 – Opportunities with yearling bulls

Photo by Kayla Jennings

Utilizing yearling bulls allows the opportunity for accelerated genetic gain and extended working life of a bull.

Dr. Jason Banta, beef cattle specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to explain bulls growth from puberty through sexual maturity and breeding readiness, specifically focused on yearling bulls being turned out with cows at 13-15 months of age.

Body condition throughout the bulls life is a key factor that he discusses that impacts successful breeding. Additionally, Banta breaks down considerations for yearling bulls by pre-, mid- and post-breeding season to ensure proper care and safety.