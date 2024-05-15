TSCRA Talk Episode 53 – The future of ranching, TSCRA LDF Working Grant Program

Gilly Riojas, board member of the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown to discuss the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program.

As the application is open May 1-31 and November 1-30, Riojas shares the importance of investing in the future of the beef industry and providing working capital to do just that. Texans and Oklahomans who are involved in ranching, from veterinary clinics to packing plants, are invited to apply.

Additionally, Riojas talks about the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation encompassing educational opportunities and professional development for youth and college students through internships and summer programs.

To learn more and view the application, visit https://tscra.org/what-we-do/leadership-development-foundation/.