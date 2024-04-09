TSCRA Talk Episode 51 – Give me the beef!

The latest research shows that consumers love beef! Jessica Finck, Ph.D., who works in the value chain and consumer affairs area of Merck Animal Health, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss the latest trends with consumers and beef.

Finck discusses key factors that impact consumer buying decisions and how they have shifted in the current economic climate. She also breaks down top label claims that different generations look for at the grocery store. Specifically looking at the price of beef, consumers are seeking out cost-saving opportunities.

In the comparison of beef and other proteins, Finck says that beef is still king. Wrapping up the episode, they discuss the market share of plant-based meats and eating styles including vegetarians and vegans.

View the latest consumer research at https://www.merck-animal-health-usa.com/about-us/value-chain-and-consumer-affairs.