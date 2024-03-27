TSCRA Talk Episode 50 – Preserving the history of ranching

Frank McLelland, vice president of the executive committee at the National Ranching Heritage Association, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to share about the museum and the latest addition – the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center.

The museum encompasses 19 acres and includes 55 historic structures that capture the history of ranching for the past 200 years. McLelland shares that John R. Erickson and Hank the Cowdog serve as tour guides in the Ranch Life Learning Center, which gives visitors a hands-on experience of ranching.

Additionally, McLelland shares a variety of events hosted by the National Ranching Heritage Association throughout the year that bring awareness to the ranching way of life as well as honoring ranchers and cattlemen who have significantly impacted the industry.