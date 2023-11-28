TSCRA Talk Episode 47 – Carbon conversation

James Clement, III, with EarthOptics joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, for a high-level discussion on the impact of carbon on the cattle industry. As a multi-generational rancher, Clement shares his experience with carbon sampling on a variety of land types during his time at the King Ranch which sparked his interest carbon and soil sampling.

Clement goes into the detail about the different segments involved in the carbon conversation. Through the conversation he shares how the misconception and negative view of cattle and the environment is shifting as large corporations have a strong interest in how and why cattlemen do what they do in taking care of the land and cattle, which is measured with facts through soil sampling and other technology.

As the carbon partnership with cattlemen and landowners continues to develop, Clement encourages cattlemen and landowners to engage in learning about carbon and joining the conversations to help develop the role of cattle in the carbon industry.