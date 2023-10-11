TSCRA Talk Episode 45 – Proposition 411 with Melissa

TSCRA executive director of government relations, Melissa Hamilton, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, with insight on three Propositions on the ballot for the November 7 election. Hamilton encourages cattlemen and landowners to vote yes on Propositions 1, 6 and 8.

Hamilton shares that Proposition 1 – protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture and wildlife management – is vital to the future of our industry and, ultimately, the survival of our country. She stresses the importance of Texans making it a constitutional right, especially in the current environment of the changing demographics in the state.

Proposition 6 – creating the Texas Water Fund to assist in financing water projects – has been a work in progress for many years Hamilton says, and will also be important to the future of cattlemen and landowners.

Additionally, Proposition 8 – creating the Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand high-speed access and assist in financing connectivity projects – is another topic that has been in the works for many years and continues to grow in importance with the growth and dependance on technology Hamilton explains. Broadband is essential to rural Texans, providing connectivity for technology and other advancements among the industry.

Hamilton stresses the importance of having conversations with family and friends about the upcoming election.

Additional Resources:

Proposition 1

Proposition 8