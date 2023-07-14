TSCRA Talk Episode 42 – 411 On Managing Grass

Hugh Aljoe, Noble Research Institute’s director of producer relations, says grazing principles are the most beneficial management tool for forages, lands and grazing landscapes. He goes into detail about soil management, forage care, human involvement and how those things translate to profitability. Aljoe emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach, and says, “It all has to come together.” A key point he addresses is that rest and recovery, while often lumped together, are different when it comes to grazing. Additionally, Aljoe talks about how to implement regenerative grazing practices on ranches of all sizes.