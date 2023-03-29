TSCRA Talk Episode 38: A chat with beef advocate of the year – Tucker Brown RAB

Tucker Brown, NCBA 2022 Beef Advocate of the Year, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to share about his social media platforms. A sixth-generation rancher, Brown has more than 176,000 followers on TikTok, 52,000 plus on Instagram and receives a combined 5 to 6 million views per month on average.

Brown shares how R.A. Brown Ranch in Throckmorton, Texas, has historically hosted student tours throughout the year. However, during the COVID pandemic when students were not traveling, he decided to get creative and connect in a new way. He found through creating entertaining videos and posts about life on the ranch, he has been able to build trust with a large audience. “Edu-tainment” is a phrase Brown said is his goal – to entertain and provide factual information.

Additionally, Brown talks about questions he receives and how he handles the critics.