TSCRA Talk Episode 31: Multi-Generation Ranching

Coleman Locke and his son, John Locke, of the J.D. Hudgins ranch in Hungerford join TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss operating a multi-generational ranch. As a fifth-generation rancher, Coleman likens working with different generations of family to a marriage — communication is vital. John, part of the sixth generation at the ranch, says succession and transition of the business is one of the biggest challenges in agriculture. He encourages listeners to step into the other person’s shoes as each generation offers different experiences.

Coleman encourages listeners to learn the family customs, understand the history of the ranch, the things that have worked, the things that haven’t, and become very acquainted with what is going on to see how it can be improved upon. Similarly, John shares the creativity and energy of young people can prove beneficial on the ranch considering current challenges.

Additionally, John notes the value of seeking out professional help with lawyers, accountants and a mediator to help walk through family dynamics.

