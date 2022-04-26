TSCRA Talk Episode 28: Preparation for a successful breeding season

Jon DeClerk, a cattle consulting nutritionist for Purina Animal Nutrition, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss the planning that goes into a successful breeding season.

DeClerk highlights the fact that reproduction is the number one factor that affects profitability at the ranch. He discusses having the right nutrition available for cows throughout the year to increases the opportunity for the cow to be successfully bred and raise her calf. When it comes to bulls, he encourages a year-round mindset and planning ahead to ensure they are in top shape to do their job during breeding season.

Additionally, DeClerk discusses the importance of a defined breeding season of 60-90 days to optimize production efficiency and ensure resources are going to the cows that are most productive. Along those lines, he also mentions the importance of good record keeping as the memory isn’t always reliable.