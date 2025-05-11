TSCRA supports USDA’s necessary decision to close southern border amid threat of New World screwworm

In response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Secretary Brooke Rollins’ recent announcement to close the southern border to imports of cattle, horses, and bison in an effort to slow the northward spread of New World screwworm, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. released the following statement:

“Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association takes the threat of New World screwworm seriously. We commend Secretary Rollins and USDA for making a difficult but necessary decision to close the southern border. While this action presents short-term challenges for cattle raisers, it is a critical step to secure the long-term health of the U.S. cattle herd.

Cooperation from the Mexican government is essential, and this move sends a clear signal about the urgency of the situation. Our association has consistently supported a border closure if warranted, and while we continue to work toward a domestic sterile fly production facility, we are left to rely more heavily on ground-based containment efforts.”

