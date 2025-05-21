TSCRA supports Texas Supreme Court opinion protecting landowner rights over pore space

In response to the Texas Supreme Court opinion issued in Myers-Woodward LLC v. Underground Services Markham LLC, holding that pore space belongs to the surface owner, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. released the following statement:



“At TSCRA, we believe it is the landowner who rightfully owns pore space. Clear ownership leads to fair and transparent negotiation with industries using our property for energy exploration — protecting both private property rights and the land.



Technology, whether new or old, does not change fundamental ownership. We support the Texas Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Texans’ fundamental private property rights.”

###