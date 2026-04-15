Palestine man arrested for theft of horses following TSCRA investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 15, 2026) — A Palestine man was arrested following an investigation by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford into the theft of horses from a Montague County livestock auction.

Jordan Antonio Rivera, 18, was arrested April 9 in Anderson County on a warrant obtained by Special Ranger Swofford. He was charged with theft of livestock, a third-degree felony.

The case began in January 2026 after Rivera purchased four horses through an online auction at a local livestock auction. Rivera used PayPal as an online payment system to complete the purchase, and later disputed the charges, stopping payment after the horses had been released.

During the investigation, Swofford obtained evidence and witness statements indicating Rivera’s involvement. Records from Rivera’s phone and PayPal account, along with text messages to associates regarding the horses, led to the issuance of a warrant and the filing of charges.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Montague County District Attorney’s Office, Montague County Sheriff’s Department, and Texas Game Wardens Oscar Henson and Brandon Thacker for their assistance in the investigation.

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