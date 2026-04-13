Crime watch: Six head of black Angus cow-calf pairs and donkey stolen in Callahan County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports six head of Black Angus cow-calf pairs stolen from a property off County Road 105 near Abilene. The cows are 3 to 8 years old and are branded with a “7 over a bar” on the left rib. The right ear is split, and the left ear is cropped. The calves, weighing approximately 400-650 pounds, are branded and ear notched the same as the cows. Also believed to be stolen is a full-sized, 18- to 20-year-old light gray female donkey with a cross marking on her back. The cow-calf pairs and donkey were last seen March 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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