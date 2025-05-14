TSCRA supports STOP Screwworms Act to protect U.S. cattle herd

In response to the introduction of the STOP Screwworms Act by Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Tony Gonzales, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. today released the following statement:



“The STOP Screwworms Act is a vital step in protecting the U.S. cattle herd from the growing threat of the New World screwworm. This legislation provides USDA the support needed to construct or retrofit domestic sterile fly production infrastructure which Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association believes is essential in preventing a widespread outbreak. We are grateful to both Sen. Cornyn and Rep. Gonzales who understand the importance of acting quickly to support cattle raisers and ensuring the threat of the New World screwworm is taken seriously at the highest levels in Washington.”

