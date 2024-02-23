TSCRA supports Rep. Jackson’s resolution opposing imports of Paraguay beef

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 23, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl released the below statement in support of Rep. Ronny Jackson’s resolution disapproving a rule by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to allow imports of fresh beef from Paraguay:

“The U.S. beef industry is the gold standard for global safety and quality. Importing fresh beef from countries with a history of animal disease outbreaks is unacceptable and puts our industry at risk. International trade of live cattle and fresh beef is important and extremely valuable to the U.S. beef industry, but it must be done without subjecting our industry to detrimental disease outbreaks and unnecessary risks. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is appreciative of the leadership of Rep. Jackson and supports his efforts to oppose imports of fresh Paraguay beef.”

###