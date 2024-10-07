TSCRA supports cattle raisers impacted by Hurricane Helene

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is lending its support to neighboring states impacted by Hurricane Helene. Along with financial assistance through the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, the association is sharing information with its members who wish to directly support cattle raisers affected by the Category 4 hurricane. Our friends in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia are facing significant challenges as they recover and rebuild their operations. Please consider donating to help these cattle raisers during this difficult time.
Florida:
Checks can be sent to:
Florida Cattlemen’s Foundation
Memo: Disaster Relief
PO Box 421929
Kissimmee, FL 34742
Donate Online
Georgia:
Checks can be sent to:
Georgia Cattlemen’s Association Foundation
Memo: Disaster Relief
PO Box 27990
Macon, GA 31221
For supply donations, call: 478-474-6560.
North Carolina:
Checks can be sent to:
NC Cattlemen’s Association
Memo: Hurricane Helene Response
2228 N Main Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
The NC Baptists on Mission are also coordinating disaster relief efforts. Checks can be sent to:
NC Baptists on Mission
PO Box 1107
Cary, NC 27512
Memo Line: Hurricane Helene Response – Agriculture Needs
Please designate funds specifically for “Hurricane Helene Response – Agriculture Needs” if you intend your contribution to support cattle raisers.
Donate Online
South Carolina:
Checks can be sent to:
South Carolina Cattlemen’s Foundation
Attn: Hurricane Helene
PO Box 207
Saluda, SC 29138
Tennessee:
Checks can be sent to:
Tennessee Cattlemen’s Foundation Inc.
Memo line: Disaster relief
530 Brandies Circle
Suite B
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Donate Online
Virginia:
Checks can be sent to:
Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation
Memo line: Disaster relief
P.O. Box 9
Daleville, VA 24083
They are also accepting donation by Venmo: @VACattlemenFoundation