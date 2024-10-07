TSCRA supports cattle raisers impacted by Hurricane Helene

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is lending its support to neighboring states impacted by Hurricane Helene. Along with financial assistance through the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, the association is sharing information with its members who wish to directly support cattle raisers affected by the Category 4 hurricane. Our friends in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia are facing significant challenges as they recover and rebuild their operations. Please consider donating to help these cattle raisers during this difficult time.

Florida:



Checks can be sent to:

Florida Cattlemen’s Foundation

Memo: Disaster Relief

PO Box 421929

Kissimmee, FL 34742

Donate Online



Georgia:



Checks can be sent to:

Georgia Cattlemen’s Association Foundation

Memo: Disaster Relief

PO Box 27990

Macon, GA 31221

For supply donations, call: 478-474-6560.



North Carolina:



Checks can be sent to:

NC Cattlemen’s Association

Memo: Hurricane Helene Response

2228 N Main Street

Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526



The NC Baptists on Mission are also coordinating disaster relief efforts. Checks can be sent to:

NC Baptists on Mission

PO Box 1107

Cary, NC 27512

Memo Line: Hurricane Helene Response – Agriculture Needs

Please designate funds specifically for “Hurricane Helene Response – Agriculture Needs” if you intend your contribution to support cattle raisers.

Donate Online



South Carolina:



Checks can be sent to:

South Carolina Cattlemen’s Foundation

Attn: Hurricane Helene

PO Box 207

Saluda, SC 29138



Tennessee:



Checks can be sent to:

Tennessee Cattlemen’s Foundation Inc.

Memo line: Disaster relief

530 Brandies Circle

Suite B

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Donate Online



Virginia:



Checks can be sent to:

Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation

Memo line: Disaster relief

P.O. Box 9

Daleville, VA 24083



They are also accepting donation by Venmo: @VACattlemenFoundation