TSCRA Special Rangers recover six horses in multi-county theft investigations 

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 8, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale of District 24, with support from Special Ranger Robert Fields of District 25, successfully recovered six stolen horses across three separate theft cases in Jackson and surrounding counties. The unrelated cases led to the arrests of Jackson County residents Elizabeth Jameson and Hayden Morton for theft of livestock.

Hale was contacted by City of Ganado Police Chief July 31, who had received a report of three stolen horses and requested Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association assistance in an investigation.

The City of Ganado Police Department posted about the theft on Facebook. A Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association member who saw the post, recognized the horses and contacted Hale, leading him to their location in Victoria County. Working in close partnership with the Ganado Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Hale confirmed the recovery of the three horses.

Jameson was arrested Aug. 6 on felony livestock theft charges and later released on bond.

In a separate investigation, Hale was contacted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a complaint of a stolen horse. A responding deputy provided Hale with information on a possible suspect and a phone number connected to the case. Using phone records and additional investigative leads, Hale and Fields located and recovered the stolen horse in Brazoria County.

Morton was taken into custody Aug. 27 after an arrest warrant was issued for theft of livestock. Morton was released on bond Aug. 28.

Hale and Fields’ investigation revealed Morton had ties to another horse theft, and an investigation remains ongoing in DeWitt County. The two stolen horses in this case have since been recovered, and warrants are pending.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association extends sincere appreciation to the Ganado Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and members of the public who provided valuable tips and assistance.

###

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, established in 1877, is the largest livestock association in Texas and one of the oldest in the nation. The association provides law enforcement, advocacy, educational programs, and member services to more than 28,000 cattle raisers and landowners across the Southwest.