TSCRA Special Ranger talks $11,000 reward in theft case and gives theft prevention tips



Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston talked to KGNC in Amarillo about the theft of 262 head of cattle from a Lipscomb County ranch, and the $11,000 reward offered for information. He also gives theft prevention tips and how TSCRA’s special rangers investigate agricultural crime cases and recover stolen cattle and assets for ranchers. Listen at kgncnewsnow.com…