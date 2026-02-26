TSCRA Special Ranger investigation results in arrest of Bonham man in auction barn livestock theft case

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 26, 2026) — A Bonham man was arrested Jan. 20 following an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand after checks with insufficient funds were issued for livestock purchases in Camp County.

Daniel L. Stone, 27, was taken into custody in Pittsburg by Camp County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of theft of property valued at $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 in the aggregate, a state jail felony.

In September 2023, Stone allegedly issued three insufficient funds checks totaling $5,103.75 for the purchase of sheep and goats at a sale barn in Pittsburg. The incident was reported in November 2023, prompting an investigation.

Hand submitted the case for grand jury review. After reviewing the evidence, the grand jury returned a true bill of indictment for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

Stone was booked into jail and later released on bond. The case is pending.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association thanks 276th Judicial District Attorney Charles Bailey and the Camp County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in advancing the case.