Crime watch: Cattle missing in Parker County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports a black Angus steer and a black Angus heifer missing from a property off Peaceful Lane in Springtown. The missing cattle weigh approximately 600 to 700 pounds. The heifer has a No. 95 orange ear tag, and the steer has a No. 48 blue ear tag. The cattle were last seen April 15. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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