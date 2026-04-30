Cattle Raisers applaud House passage of skinny farm bill

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 30, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Stephen Diebel released a statement today on the passage of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 out of the U.S. House of Representatives:

“The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 delivers much needed measures for the agriculture community. While the One Big Beautiful Bill provided critical investments and tax provisions for cattle raisers, ensuring farm bill legislation is up to date with the current ranching and farming environment is critical for the longevity of the industry. We’re grateful to lawmakers who understand the importance of safeguarding both the legacy and health of United States agriculture.”

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