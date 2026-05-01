TSCRA opens applications for fall 2026 Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 1, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest, today announced applications for the fall 2026 Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program are now open.

The program, supported by the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation, provides students with hands-on experience and exposure to career opportunities across the beef industry and agricultural advocacy.

Internship opportunities include:

Fort Worth headquarters internship – A semester-long opportunity to work alongside TSCRA staff and leadership in administration, communications, education, events, and membership.

Austin government relations internship – A semester-long position focused on supporting TSCRA’s advocacy and government affairs initiatives at the state and federal levels.

Internship placement program – A new opportunity connecting qualified applicants with participating TSCRA member ranches and Business Partner Members for experiences across all facets of the cattle industry.

Applications for the 2026 fall TSCRA Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program are due June 1, and are available online at tscra.org/leadership-development-foundation.